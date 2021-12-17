Faces behind exquisite artwork from Srinagar get into spotlight

Govt. plans tours after city gets UNESCO Creative Cities tag

Buoyed by the recent UNESCO Creative Cities Network tag for Srinagar, the J&K government has finally decided to put a spotlight on the faces of the artisans and craftsmen in the old city area, who are behind the intricate and exquisite artworks, from shawls to carpets, in the Valley.

In a first, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir, organised a craft tour for locals, students, teachers and tour operators. They met the master craftsmen and weavers living in the narrow alleys of the old city, whom the department considers as “magicians of their crafts”.

In his 70s, Ghulam Nabi Dar, a woodcarver from Safa Kadal, was beaming as his small ‘karkhana (workshop) was swarmed by art enthusiasts.

“Till date, I would showcase my art pieces only to suppliers. However, people coming to me to appreciate my work has given me a rare sense of accomplishment,” said Mr. Dar.

Like Mr. Dar, the Handicrafts Department has identified around 150 award-winning artisans, weavers and craftsmen, among others, who would now be showcasing their craft and artwork to both enthusiasts as well as prospective buyers directly.

“Our exercise is in line with the recent tagging of Srinagar by UNESCO as a craft city. The craft tour was to give locals a sense of participation and celebration of the craft heritage of the city. It will go a long way in enhancing the sense of dignity among the artisans,” Mahmood Shah, director of the Handcrafts and Handlooms Department, told The Hindu.

Authentic goods

The department is planning to organise more such craft tours. “I am sure when prospective buyers through these craft tours get to see the process through which an artwork is created, he or she may not insist on bargaining. Besides, it will also create a rare space to watch the process and buy authentic goods at the same time,” Mr. Shah said.

The government is also pushing to connect the craft map of the city, with dozens of clusters known for different art works like papier mache, khatamband (geometrical ceiling), walnut wood carving or kan shawl (hand-loom shawls), with the tourism sector of Kashmir.

Shamim Ahmed Shah, secretary general of the J&K Tourism Alliance, said the craft map of the city has a huge potential for tourism. “There are tourists who wants to know about Kashmir’s famed art and craft. Such craft tours will allow us to increase itinerary of tourists by one more day. Tourists will also get to see first hand the famous crafts by meeting the artisans and can buy without a middleman,” Mr. Shah said.

UNESCO picked Srinagar among 49 other cities across the globe as a part of the Creative City Network under in November this year.