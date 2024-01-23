Face-off between two IAS officers over closure of schools in Patna amid cold wave

January 23, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Patna

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Bihar Education Department K.K. Pathak and Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh are at loggerheads over the closure of schools in Patna district amid the cold wave. Last week, Mr. Pathak asked all district magistrates not to suspend the academic activities without seeking permission of the Education department.

Despite the order of the Education department, Mr. Singh issued the order imposing Section 144 of Cr.PC and suspended the academic activities of class VIII, which include private and government schools, along with Anganwadis till January 23 amid the cold wave.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Singh pointed out that life came first and if anyone had problem with the order then they should read Cr.PC.

“I have issued the order to deal with the emergency situation. The District Magistrate has the power to do so. The District Magistrate has been given the power as per the Act and there is an order of court as well. The health of children comes first and if there is a question of saving the life then yes, life comes first. The order has been issued as per the law,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh added, “The temperature in Patna was less than 5.5 degrees on Monday, hence this decision was taken. If needed, further orders would be issued after seeing the weather condition. The order has been issued as the provision and law. Everyone has got their power and I have used mine. It is my duty and people should respect the orders.”

The Patna Magistrate asserted that there was no need to seek permission from anyone to impose Section 144.

“If there is any problem, then they should better read Cr.PC or challenge the order in the higher court,” Mr. Singh said.

Directive to DEO

Earlier, Mr. Pathak had expressed strong displeasure over the holidays being given to schools due to the cold wave. He had issued a letter on behalf of the Education department ordering withdrawal of the leave. The Education department had directed the District Education Officer (DEO) of Patna to take action to open the schools on January 23.

However, all the schools remained closed despite the order of the Education department in Patna. Today the minimum temperature was 7.2 degree Celsius and currently it is 12.6 degree Celsius with south-westerlies wind at the speed of 7.4 km/h. Till the filing of this report, the Patna District Magistrate has not extended the suspension of classes. Classes from 9 above are being carried out till 3 p.m.

This is for the first time Mr. Pathak has been criticised by an IAS officer of Bihar who is infamous for taking harsh decisions in the past. He had reportedly resigned from the post on January 9, however, after the intervention of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar he returned to the department and within a week, the Minister of Education Department Chandra Shekhar Singh was removed and Alok Mehta was made the new Minister of the department.

Mr. Pathak was at loggerheads with the former Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Singh too.