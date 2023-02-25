Eyewitness identified JKLF chief in 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: Public Prosecutor

February 25, 2023 01:17 am | Updated February 24, 2023 11:29 pm IST - JAMMU

One more eyewitness identified Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, a senior public prosecutor said on Friday.

Malik was produced before the court in Jammu through virtual mode. He is at present lodged in the Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is serving a sentence in a terror financing case.

S.K. Bhat, Senior Public Prosecutor, said one of the two eyewitnesses told the special TADA judge that he had gone to Sopore, along with another eyewitness, a day after the kidnapping of Ms. Sayeed.

The eyewitness, referred to as eyewitness No. 13, said he met two accused in the Khan guest house in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and identified both the accused, which is a major achievement for the prosecution, he added.

Mr. Bhat said the accused, Ali Mohammad Mir, had taken Ms. Sayeed in his vehicle to Sopore from Srinagar and kept her in the Khan guest house. When the eyewitnesses returned to Srinagar, Mir gave them their vehicle and the vehicle of the eyewitnesses was kept in Sopore, he added.

The court has directed the prosecution to produce the two witnesses in the case on the next date of hearing on March 31.

Ms. Sayeed, who was the daughter of then serving Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, on July 15 last year identified JKLF chief Malik, 56, and three others as her abductors in the 1989 kidnapping case, which saw the release of five jailed militants.