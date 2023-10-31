Eye on Lok Sabha election, Jharkhand CM distributes government schemes to beneficiaries

October 31, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 31 handed over offer letters to 5,132 men and women selected for various institutions and companies in the divisional employment fair organised at Police Line Stadium in Palamu by the labour resources department.

While speaking at the event he focused on paving “the right direction for the youth, and shaping their future for a better life”. He also said that providing employment to the youth of the State is the government’s top priority and it would give pace to the development of the State with the “cooperation of all classes and sections of society”.

“Providing employment to the youth of the State is the priority of the government. Be it a government or private sector job, at every level, youth are being connected to various aspects of employment on a large scale. This trend will continue further also,” Mr. Soren said.

Mr. Soren pointed out that in the last two-and-a-half months, the State government has given work to 27 thousand youth through the divisional employment fair. He stressed that the “doors of employment” have opened in the State.

Earlier 10,020 offer letters were given in the first fair organised in Chaibasa on August 18 and in the second fair organised in Hazaribagh on September 11, a total of 11,850 offer letters were granted.

Mr. Soren added that the State government is not only providing employment to the youth but are also providing them help to prepare for competitive examinations as well as to pursue courses like medical, engineering and law. With an aim to provide employment to the youth within the State, skill development training is being given to the youth.

Sharing the future plans of the government in the employment sector, Mr. Soren said that the recruitment process for about 40 thousand posts through JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission), JSSC (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission) and other mediums is going on at a fast pace.

“It will be mandatory to provide 75% employment to the tribal and local people in jobs up to ₹40 thousand per month in private institutions and companies operating in the state,” Mr. Soren said.

He further said that there are schemes for farmers, laborers, tribal, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, elderly women, youth and disabled people.

Being the election year, Mr. Soren did not miss the opportunity to share the plan of the State government stressing that his government has decided to start the Abua Housing Scheme. Under the scheme, 8 lakh people will have their own residence apart from Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana to provide direct connectivity and easy transportation to the rural areas with the city and district headquarters. Under this scheme, about one crore people will be able to travel free of cost.

He also talked about the government’s commitment to give a distinct identity to the State through sports. Expressing happiness, Mr. Soren said that Ranchi got the opportunity to host the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy for the first time in the country.

Mr. Soren was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta apart from several other MLAs.

