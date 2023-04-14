Eye on Guinness, Assam stages largest Bihu performance 

April 14, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - GUWAHATI

: Altogether 11,298 performers staged the largest Bihu performance on Thursday in a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Some 3,000 drummers who participated in the attempt for “the largest Bihu performance at a single venue” are in line for a separate world record.

The mega performance, the culmination of a month of preparation across Assam that cost ₹100 crore, was in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a representative of the Guinness World Records and other dignitaries at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The participants in traditional and colourful attire, selected from district-level camps, performed for a little more than 15 minutes with an eye on the world record. They will repeat the performance at the same venue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma said the attempt to create the Bihu dance record was part of his government’s mission to take Assam’s folk culture to the world stage.

“As Assamese, we have lagged behind due to our mindset of confining ourselves from Sadiya to Dhubri (metaphorical ends of Assam). The country knows Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap but we initiated a process to take the great warrior and Ahom General Lachit Borphukan to the world stage after a long time,” he said.

“When we conceived this Bihu performance, people were sceptical about getting so many performers but there were many who could not get the chance to perform here. I assure them that we will organise another event with 25,000 performers when we have a bigger field someday,” Dr. Sarma said.

He said April 14 would be a special day as Mr. Modi would inaugurate the first AIIMS of the northeast at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to either inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of projects worth over ₹14,000 crore for Assam.

On Thursday, a certificate for the GI tag for the Assamese ‘gamosa’ (woven scarf towel with motifs) was officially handed over to the Chief Minister at the stadium.

“From now on, the gamosa will be Assam’s asset and nobody would be able to lay claim on it,” Dr. Sarma said, adding that his government would spare no efforts to ensure GI tag for various other Assamese assets.

Earlier, the Chief Minister ceremonially distributed one-time financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh each to a total of 2,114 Bihu function celebration committees from across the State. He appealed to these Bihu committees to free the celebrations from “forceful donations” and alcohol abuse.