Extremists ambush BSF patrol in north Tripura, one jawan killed

BSF blamed the NLFT (BM) group for the attack at Khantlang, a triangle bordering Mizoram and Bangladesh

Syed Sajjad Ali AGARTALA
August 19, 2022 21:48 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) carry the mortal remains of head constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey to the morgue of Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala, on Aug. 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

.

Suspected militants ambushed a BSF patrol and critically wounded a trooper near Bangladesh border in Kanchanpur of north Tripura on Friday. Havildar Girish Kumar Yadav (53) succumbed to bullet injuries after he was evacuated by a helicopter and admitted to a private hospital here.

BSF blamed the NLFT (BM) group for the attack at Khantlang, a triangle bordering both Mizoram and Bangladesh. It said the militants fled to the dense forests after the jawans retaliated.

This was the second ambush on BSF over the past year. In an earlier incident two BSF jawans were martyred in Chawmanu area of Dhalai district on August 3 last year.

Senior BSF and police officials inspected the incident spot on Friday. Search operation is underway to track down the militants.

Police sources said that some border stretches in Kanchanpur of north Tripura have not been fenced due to inaccessible terrains. Monday’s attack occurred near one such unfenced location.

NLFT (BM), declared outlawed by the Government of India, has lost its strength due to the surrender of most of its ranks over the past two decades. Its presence is now limited in Dhalai and north Tripura districts.

