Extremely saddened by demise of ‘Nightingale of India’: Tripura CM

Lata Mangeshkar  

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday. He took to social media to express grief on behalf of his government and people of the State.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Nightingale of India”, Mr. Deb wrote, and said her voice would sooth the ears of melophiles for years to come.

The Chief Minister recalled that the legend had showered affection on Tripura by receiving a bamboo-made replica of Lord Ganesha and wore a ‘Risa’ (traditional indigenous muffler).

Several cultural organisations of Tripura also mourned the passing away of the legendary singer. A group of students held a memorial meeting.


