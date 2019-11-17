Other States

Extension of admission concessions to Valley’s Kashmiri Pandits within existing quota: HRD

Kashmiri Pandits distribute sweets as they celebrate the Union government’s move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lucknow on Monday, Aug 5, 2019.

Kashmiri Pandits distribute sweets as they celebrate the Union government’s move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lucknow on Monday, Aug 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Ministry had decided that the concessions available for Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits for admission into educational institutions

The extension of concessions available for wards of Kashmiri migrants for admission in higher educational institutions to Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley, will be within the existing quota, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has clarified.

The Ministry had last month decided that the concessions available for Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from the 2020-21 academic session.

Following the notification, the Ministry received various queries from educational institutions about whether the increase in intake capacity up to 5%, course-wise, and reservation of at least one seat in the merit quota in technical and professional institutions is over and above the existing quota.

“It is clarified that the concessions for wards of both Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley for admission in higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21 and onwards are within the existing quota till further orders,” the HRD Ministry said in an official communication.

The HRD Ministry had taken the decision following a discussion with the Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government, after it had received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well.

The concessions granted to students include relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10% (subject to minimum eligibility requirement), increase in intake capacity up to 5% in each course and reservation of at least one seat in the merit quota in technical and professional institutions.

While there is no requirement of a domicile certificate for Kashmiri migrants, the Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families living in the Valley will need a domicile certificate to avail concession.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
admission/enrollment
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 2:35:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/extension-of-admission-concessions-to-valleys-kashmiri-pandits-within-existing-quota-hrd/article29998211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY