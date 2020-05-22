Other States

Extended work hours in Assam tea estates slammed

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has slammed the Assam government’s decision to extend the daily working hours across the State’s tea gardens from eight to 12 hours.

The association said the “draconian” change in the working hours was inhumane, autocratic and pro-planters made on the flawed premise that making plantation workers toil more would fuel productivity.

“Apart from undermining the rights of workers and dignity of human life, the decision mocks the struggles of students’ bodies and trade unions over the decades,” AASAA president Pradeep Nag told newspersons at Tangla in Udalguri district.

‘Withdraw decision’

The Sarbananda Sonowal government must withdraw the decision or face an agitation, he added.

The Adivasis, comprising more than 110 communities with origins in central India, are referred to as “tea tribes” in State government documents although they have been demanding the elusive Scheduled Tribe status. Assam also has the “ex-tea tribe”, meaning Adivasis who are no longer associated with plantation work.

The two categories of Adivasis together comprise about 20% of Assam’s population and are a major electoral force across at least 35 of 126 Assembly and four of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The community was considered loyal to the Congress until a majority of them began switching allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party since the 2014 parliamentary polls.

Rival Adivasi organisations too have expressed dissatisfaction over the extended working hours. They resented that the stakeholders of the Adivasi society were not taken into confidence while arriving at the decision.

Assam had on May 8 followed other BJP-ruled States in approving labour reforms in a bid to boost the economy hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/extended-work-hours-in-assam-tea-estates-slammed/article31654240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY