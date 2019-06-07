Extend PM’s scholarship scheme: MP

An Assam MP has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the PM’s Scholarship Scheme to children of forest personnel who get killed guarding nature.
The scholarship is for wards of ex-Servicemen who pass Class X and Class XII.
“Forest personnel are also government servants who often lose their lives in the line of duty. Forest guards, beat officers and rangers are uniformed soldiers who have the authority to register cases, arrest people and carry weapons,” Gaurav Gogoi, who represents Kaliabor parliamentary constituency, wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor