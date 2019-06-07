Other States

Extend PM’s scholarship scheme: MP

An Assam MP has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the PM’s Scholarship Scheme to children of forest personnel who get killed guarding nature.

The scholarship is for wards of ex-Servicemen who pass Class X and Class XII.

“Forest personnel are also government servants who often lose their lives in the line of duty. Forest guards, beat officers and rangers are uniformed soldiers who have the authority to register cases, arrest people and carry weapons,” Gaurav Gogoi, who represents Kaliabor parliamentary constituency, wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

