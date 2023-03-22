HamberMenu
Explosives dumped by Maoists along Odisha-Andhra border seized

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 50 kg of explosive codex wire, 100 detonators and 15 radio sets in Lamataput area in Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Avinav Sonkar said.

March 22, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Koraput (Odisha)

PTI

A large amount of explosives suspected to have been dumped by the Maoists along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha has been seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 50 kg of explosive codex wire, 100 detonators and 15 radio sets in Lamataput area in Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Avinav Sonkar said.

He said the explosives are suspected to have been dumped by the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit for future use against security forces.

