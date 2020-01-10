Explosion in Naihati rocks both banks of Hooghly, 2 policemen injured

A massive explosion in West Bengal’s Naihati on Thursday rocked both banks of Hooghly river in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. Non-concrete roofs of a number of houses in Naihati were blown off and glass panels of many buildings, including the municipality in Chinsurah, were shattered due to the impact of the explosion.

The blast occurred when police were trying to defuse materials seized from a firecracker factory in Naihati. At least two policemen were injured in the blast.

Videos of the explosion showed an enormous cloud of smoke rising several metres over the surface, triggering panic among people who came out their homes in both districts. “We will investigate why the impact of the explosion was so high. Huge quantity of explosives were seized and the bomb disposal squad was trying to dispose them of,” said Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said. The materials were seized following an explosion in the firecrackers manufacturing unit at Naihati killed four workers on Janaury 3.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted videos of the explosion saying it “leaves nothing to imagination”. “It calls for a thorough probe in view of its seriousness, intensity and damage caused. Only expert investigation can unearth issues involved. This ominous development should be an eye-opener for law enforcing and regulatory regime in State,” Mr Dhankhar said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she had sent the local MLA to take stock of the situation. “If there are any cracks because of the explosion we will provide compensation to the people,” she said.