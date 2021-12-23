Loud explosion at district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana

According to Yogesh Dewan, who was present in the court, a huge sound of the explosion was heard at around 12:15 p.m. in the court complex. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ludhiana

23 December 2021 13:06 IST

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot

An explosion occurred at the district court complex in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Thursday, in which at least two people are feared dead and several others injured. The explosion took place in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex, police said.

According to Yogesh Dewan, who was present in the court, a huge sound of the explosion was heard at around 12:15 p.m. in the court complex, after which people were seen running around in panic.

“I heard a loud noise of the explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that almost all the windowpanes of the first floor, where I was present were shattered. The blast reportedly took place on the second floor of the building. Hundreds of litigants and advocates were present in the court for routine work. I saw at least one person injured that was being taken away by the police personnel,” Mr. Dewan told The Hindu.

Expressing concern over the bast, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the death of two people in the blast. “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this.”

With inputs from PTI