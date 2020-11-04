Other States

Four killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when an explosion destroyed a godown near here in Gujarat, officials said.

Fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 2:18:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/explosion-in-gujarat/article33020789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY