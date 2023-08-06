HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh: One worker killed, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Durg

The condition of two other workers is stable.

August 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Durg

PTI

A worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at a power and steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Sunday, police said.

The blast occurred at a plant of a power and steel company in Rasmada area of the district around 2 a.m., Durg City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vaibhav Banker said.

The cause for the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said.

According to the police, three workers were seriously injured in the explosion, which caused molten metal to spill in the premises.

The trio were rushed to JLN Memorial Hospital in Sector 9 Bhilai and one of them Khemlal Sahu (38) died, they said.

The condition of two other workers is stable. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, police said.

