Explain infants’ deaths: HC

Terming the spate of infants’ deaths in various government hospitals in the State “a serious matter”, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to explain these deaths.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths, including those in Kota’s J.K. Lon Hospital, a Jodhpur Bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty asked the State government to apprise it by February 10 of the total number of children’s death in government hospitals.

