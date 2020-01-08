Explain infants’ deaths: HC

Terming the spate of infants’ deaths in various government hospitals in the State “a serious matter”, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to explain these deaths.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths, including those in Kota’s J.K. Lon Hospital, a Jodhpur Bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty asked the State government to apprise it by February 10 of the total number of children’s death in government hospitals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.