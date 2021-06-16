Experts root for ‘healthcare marketing’

It will boost confidence among patients during pandemic

The strategies to promote “healthcare marketing” will instil confidence among the patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and improve access to public health facilities, besides strengthening the health infrastructure, a study on the challenges before public healthcare system amid the virus infection in the rural areas in Rajasthan has said.

Experts and researchers laid emphasis on the role of primary and community health centres in containing the spread of the virus infection in the villages by generating awareness among the rural populace at a virtual event here on Wednesday. The marketing fundamentals were the need of the hour, said the experts.

Jaipur-based Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) has undertaken the study on the public health aspect of “healthcare marketing” to evolve new strategies to promote safety of patients through communication and inculcate confidence among them in the efficacy of treatment. The study also aimed at accelerating the know-how of quality and improvising access to public health services.

New challenges

IIHMR president P.R. Sodani said marketing as a component of public services had not yet taken a lead in the public health environment despite its potential to connect with the patients who were in need of immediate care. “COVID-19 has thrown challenges on the availability of public health services. It is here that the healthcare marketing can help by adopting a role transcending the commercial activities,” he said.

While Piyush Sinha of Ahmedabad-based CRI Advisory and Research said a holistic healthcare marketing model would enable the corporates to make contribution to raising the country’s health status, Sheenu Jain of IIHMR’s Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship laid emphasis on utilising digital platforms for connecting the patients with physicians and healthcare service providers.

As a research institution, the IIHMR has launched a programme in health entrepreneurship under the University Grants Commission’s National Skills Qualification Framework.