Experts question timing of Chhattisgarh’s release of water into Mahanadi

April 27, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

A massive controversy erupted in Odisha over Chhattisgarh’s release of Mahanadi water into lower catchment of the river system. Water experts and political leaders accused the neighbouring State of attempting to mislead the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal led by Supreme Court Justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

According to Water Resource Department of Odisha, Chhattisgarh has opened 20 gates at Kalma Barrage through which 1,000-1,500 cusecs of water is flowing into Mahanadi in Jharsuguda district – a rarity as Chhattisgarh hardly releases water during non-monsoon season.

Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty, Engineer-in-chief (water resource), said gates were opened keeping the scheduled visit of Justice Khanwilkar this week. He would take stock of water availability in command areas of Mahanadi in Odisha.

Odisha has long been objecting Chhattisgarh’s management of Mahanadi River water in upper catchment. During past couple decades, Chhattisgarh has built several barrages restricting flow of water in lower catchment (Odisha). The non-availability of water in Mahanadi during non-monsoon season has affected Rabi crops and worsened drinking water.

Following a complaint filed by Odisha with the Ministry of Jal Shakti under Section 3 of the lnter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, the Mahandi Water Disputes Tribunal was formed in March 2018. The tribunal has been asked to submit its report by December 2025.

State Planning Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia alleged Chhattisgarh faced flood in upper catchment during monsoon, it opened gates without any intimation to Odisha and its reluctance to release water during non-monsoon seasons had triggered crisis for riparian communities. He said the tribunal would take note of Chhattisgarh’s attempt to deceive it.

Water experts in Odisha, however, said it would be easy on part of Chhattisgarh to misrepresent actual position in Mahanadi system as there were enough documentary evidences as to how the water was completely managed by Chhattisgarh in upper catchment. Activists said non-availability of water in Mahanadi system was affecting the livelihood of people.

There is no inter-State agreement between Odisha and Chhattisgarh regarding Mahanadi basin water allocation. Mahanadi, the sixth largest river in India, travels 357 km in Chhattisgarh and 494 km in Odisha before flowing into the Bay of Bengal.