Experts panel to map path to $ 1 trillion economy

Maharashtra Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday directed his department to set up a committee of experts for guidance to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy by 2025.

“As a major contribution to the vision set by the Prime Minister to make India a $5 trillion economy, the State has decided to raise its own economy by $1 trillion by 2025, which is 20% of the country’s target. To achieve this goal we require guidance of national and international economists, experts and visionaries and need to listen to their ideas. Therefore a committee of these experts will be formed to achieve the same,” said Mr. Mungantiwar while directing the planning department to initiate steps.

Mr. Mungantiwar, while presenting the State Budget had said that an independent platform would be set up to achieve the goal of $1 trillion or ₹70 lakh crore economy. The committee is expected to suggest plans, schemes and measures to achieve the goal.

“For Maharashtra to accomplish 20% share of the target of $5 trillion economy, it is important that the State’s present growth rate is nearly doubled,” he said. The Minister added that industrialists, traders and common citizens have been the part of Maharashtra’s growth till now and it is expected that they would play a major part from now on to achieve the target.