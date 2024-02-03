Experts lay emphasis on neutral role of Governors in federal structure of Constitution

February 03, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - JAIPUR

Frequent aberrations in the functioning of Governors as the link between the Centre and the States have led to a departure from the federal structure of the Constitution and disturbed the balance in the distribution of powers. Any deviation by the Governors from their defined role will only weaken the democratic system of government.

These views emerged at a panel discussion on the Centre-State relations in the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) focusing on the gubernatorial role in governance, the role of the Election Commission, shift in the political power and the federal system being put to test amid battles between Raj Bhavans and State governments.

‘Govt. advice ignored’

Margaret Alva, former Governor of four States, including Rajasthan, said the Governors must play their role with neutrality and desist from converting Raj Bhavans into the “offices of [political] parties”. Other participants in the session titled “We the people: The Centre and the States” were former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla and Supreme Court’s senior advocate Geeta Luthra.

Ms. Alva said the Governors who were often ignoring the advice of the State Cabinet should examine their role in the light of the constitutional provisions and act as the “friend, philosopher and guide” for the State government. She regretted the confrontation reported in Kerala, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had staged a sit-in protest on the roadside last week, saying it was “below the dignity” of the gubernatorial office.

Ms. Luthra said the Governors deviating from their role envisaged in the original constitutional scheme had been reined in through judicial pronouncements. However, the Union government had used Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss the elected State governments and impose the President’s rule for 120 times, beginning as early as in 1951, she said.

Mr. Chawla said the Centre’s proposal for “one nation, one election”, being considered by a high-level committee, could not be implemented without some major constitutional amendments, for which the Centre would be required to consult the States. He also said there was no reason to doubt the authenticity of the electronic voting machines.

Former Supreme Court and High Court judges, addressing a session on “Justice: The voices of the voiceless”, examined the role of the judiciary in providing relief to the poor and downtrodden and ensuring their access to the higher courts. Former Chief Justice S. Muralidhar of the Orissa High Court said the nation at present did not have a judiciary that was completely insulated from executive interference. Justices Madan B. Lokur and R.S. Chauhan were other speakers at the session.

Diplomatic experts and authors of books on international relations expressed serious concern over the situation in Gaza Strip at a session on “The Palestine laboratory”, while pointing out that western countries’ support for Israel for gradually diminishing after its ongoing attacks. American author and columnist Kai Bird said the October 7 attack by Hamas had changed fundamental Israeli sensibilities of security as well as the U.S. influence on the Israel-Palestine conflict.