PMO gets two new advisers

In a bid to strengthen the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with more experienced bureaucratic hands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appointed two retired bureaucrats, Bhaskar Khulbe and Amarjeet Sinha, as his Advisers for two years.

Mr. Khulbe earlier served as the PM’s Secretary in the PMO and his tenure ended a few months back. Mr. Sinha retired as Secretary-Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the government.

Both are 1983 batch IAS officers belonging to West Bengal and Bihar, respectively.

Former cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha is already serving as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister. Mr. Sinha was appointed in the PMO when Nripendra Misra, the then principal secretary, resigned from the coveted post, making way for the PM’s most trusted bureaucrat P.K. Mishra, who is now Principal Secretary, and the most powerful bureaucrat in the country.

“We needed experienced hands in the PMO for effective governance and monitoring of the Central administration,” a top official involved in the key appointments in the government told The Hindu.