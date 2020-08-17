Expelled JD(U) leader, former Minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD, slams Nitish Kumar

Patna:

Expelled ruling Janata Dal (United) leader and former Industries Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet Shyam Rajak on Monday officially joined the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and heir apparent of party chief Lalu Prasad, Bihar party chief Jagdanand Singh and other leaders were present on the occasion.

On Sunday, Mr. Rajak was expelled from the JD(U) and sacked from the Ministry by the Governor on the advice of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Rajak was earlier in the RJD and Minister in the previous regime of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. However, in 2009 he quit the RJD to join the JD(U), and was inducted into the Ministry in 2017 when Nitish Kumar formed the NDA government.

“I’m getting emotional today on my homecoming,” said Mr. Rajak who returned to the RJD after 11 years.

On the occasion, Mr. Rajak also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on several fronts.

“He [Nitish Kumar] only does tall talks of development but one can see how much money his government has spent on development indexes…what his views have been towards dalits or marginalised sections of society,” said Mr. Rajak.

“The industries department was in a dormant state but when I revived it through various developmental works, roadblocks were put in the my way of work…Nitish Kumar only hears what bureaucrats tell him,” he alleged.

While unfurling a copy of the constitution of the JD(U), Mr. Rajak said, “it is ridiculous to say that I was expelled from the party…JD(U) even does not respect its own constitution”, he said.

Mr. Rajak also took on the Nitish government for its stand on the National Register of Citizenship and other issues.

“I never ever compromised on my ideology for the poor and marginalised sections of society…I’m happy to pursue my ideology under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav,” he asserted.

When asked who else in JD(U) felt like him, Mr. Rajak quipped, “aage aage dekhiye, hota hai kya (let’s see what happens in the coming days)”.

Mr. Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, charged that “In Nitish Kumar’s government there is no respect for public representatives, only bureaucrats rule the roost. There were a lot of issues like the CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act], Article 370, Triple Talaq, SC/ST reservation but Nitish Kumar compromised on all issues just to remain in power”.

“One can see what is the situation of health, disaster management today in the times of COVID-19 and flood…what is the situation on the law and order front in the State today, but Nitish Kumarji is only busy in doing his politics and nothing at all.”

“And that is why we call him [Nitish Kumar] Bhishma Pitamaha [godfather] of corruption,” charged Mr. Tejashwi Yadav.

On Sunday, the RJD also expelled three of its party MLAs for anti-party activities and the talk is that they are likely to join the JD(U) soon.

The buzz in political circles is that another RJD MLA from Sasaram, Ashok Kushwaha, is also likely to join the JD(U) in a day or two.