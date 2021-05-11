Expedite work on ‘Basera’, Punjab CM tells govt. dept.

Capt. Amarinder calls for transfer of rights to 10,000 households by Sept. 2021

In an attempt to provide homes to the urban poor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the Local Government department to expedite work on flagship ‘Basera’ project to achieve the target of giving proprietary rights to 10,000 slum households by September 2021. Reviewing the functioning of the department during a virtual meeting, the Chief Minister asked the officials to fast-track all major projects schemes to ensure their completion and commissioning by December this year. Under the ‘Basera’ scheme, 196 slums had been identified and 25,850 households surveyed, he pointed out, calling for urgent completion of the work of transfer of proprietary rights to 10,000 households in the next four months.