Expansion of Ashok Gehlot Cabinet work in progress, says Congress

Amid reports that supporters of Sachin Pilot are getting impatient about the proposed Cabinet expansion of the Ashok Gehlot government, the Congress on Tuesday said it is “work in progress and a decision will come soon”.

“It is for the party to decide on timings. I have been there, talked to everyone and am in regular touch with both Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot and all senior leaders of Rajasthan. I have conveyed to all of them what the high command is doing...Don’t ask me the date, it is work in progress,” Mr Maken, All India Congress Commiitee in-charge for Rajasthan, told reporters at a press conference.

Earlier, Congress sources had claimed that the expansion would take place by the second-third week of August. However, even as the expansion seems to be delayed, the issue has again taken centrestage with the exit of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president and former MP from Assam Sushmita Dev from the party.

Strategy at hand

After an unsuccessful rebellion against Mr. Gehlot by Mr. Pilot in July last year, the Congress had formed a three-member committee to address the grievances raised by the Pilot camp. As part of the compromise, Mr. Pilot’s supporters are supposed to be accommodated in the Cabinet.

“You think it is a delay but we have a strategy at hand. We know what we are doing and everything is under control. Are you hearing any different noises?” asked Mr. Maken, adding that Rajasthan is a big State and various factors like geographical regions, caste and gender balance needs to be factored in.