Expand scope of Ayushman Bharat to include middle class: Gehlot urges PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 30, 2022 17:12 IST

Gehlot urged PM Modi to implement Ayushman Bharat on the lines of Rajasthan’s Chiranjeevi Yojana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat to provide ₹10 lakh health cover and ₹5 lakh accident insurance for all.

He said apart from the families covered under Social, Economic and Caste Census-2011 (SECC), the middle class too needed a scheme like the Chiranjeevi Yojana in Rajasthan in order to afford a wide range of medical services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Due to the costly treatment in today's era, apart from the eligible families of SECC, the middle class also needs a scheme like Chiranjeevi Yojana across the country. I request you to increase the scope of Ayushman Bharat scheme and implement it on the lines of Chiranjeevi Yojana for all citizens of the country with an insurance of ₹10 lakh and accident insurance of ₹5 lakh," Mr. Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said while the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, run by the Centre, covers only 40% of the population and each person gets an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, the Chiranjeevi Yojana covers about eight crore people in Rajasthan and each individual gets a health insurance of ₹10 lakh and an accident coverage of ₹5 lakh.

According to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, families eligible under SECC and National Food Security Act, and contract workers, small and marginal farmers need not pay any premium while families of any other income groups also can join the Chiranjeevi Yojana by paying an annual premium of ₹850.