Exhume body, conduct fresh autopsy: Allahabad HC on U.P. custodial death

Court orders the body to be immediately sent to AIIMS Delhi

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh administration to exhume the body of a Muslim boy who died in police custody in Kasganj and carry out a fresh postmortem of the body at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The court passed the directions after Chand Miyan, the father of Altaf, prayed that he was not satisfied with the postmortem that was conducted after his son died in police custody. Mr. Miyan had requested that his son’s body be exhumed and that a fresh postmortem be conducted on the body, preferably at AIIMS, Delhi. Mr. Miyan insisted that the autopsy be conducted outside U.P. because of the alleged involvement of the State police.

he petitioner had presented to the court photographs showing the deceased Altaf hanging from a water pipe which was installed only three feet above the ground of the toilet in a police station in a western U.P. district.

A Division Bench of Justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Deepak Verma on February 10 directed the District Police chief of Kasganj to exhume the body and immediately send it to the AIIMS in Delhi, where a team of doctors would conduct a postmortem.

The entire process of unsealing of the body and postmortem; and the subsequent sealing, if any, of the body,shall be videographed, the court said. High resolution still photographs of the body at various stages of the examination would also betaken and preserved, the judges said.

The court also directed the judicial officer conducting the judicial probe into the case toexpedite the inquiry, while directing that the magisterial probe also be completed within four weeks.