Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Exercise underway to form alternative for 2024; opposition leaders working towards it: Akhilesh Yadav

This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, Akhilesh Yadav claimed

December 12, 2022 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav at Parliament House complex after the latter took oath as an MP during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on December 12 said that an exercise is underway to form an "alternative" to the present government before 2024 and opposition leaders are working towards it.

This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters here.

"A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR sahab are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak," Mr. Yadav said.

His wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?" Mr. Yadav asked.

"After five years you realised, you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?" he alleged.

The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, and general elections are slated for 2024.

