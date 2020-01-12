Other States

Executive officer, JE booked after cow dies at UP shelter due to cold

more-in

The executive officer of the Muzaffarnagar nagar palika and a junior engineer of Bhokarhedi nagar panchayat here have been booked for negligence of duty after a cow died at a newly constructed shelter allegedly due to cold, officials said on Sunday.

The Executive Officer, V.M. Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, were booked after the cow was found dead at the state government-run shelter on Saturday, the officials said.

The case was registered at New Mandi Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 5:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/executive-officer-je-booked-after-cow-dies-at-up-shelter-due-to-cold/article30549847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY