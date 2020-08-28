NHRC issues notice to J&K police over SSP’s tweets on encounter killings of terrorists

Commission says while the forces have a right to respond in self-defence, it does not have the right to glamorise killings.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police after finding tweets by the Kashmir Zone Police and an officer of the force on August 21 tried to “glamorise” encounter killings of alleged terrorists.

The NHRC has asked for a report by October 1 after taking suo motu cognisance of the tweet by police officer Imtiyaz Hussain on August 21, according to the case proceedings on August 24. Mr. Hussain’s tweet quoted the tweet about the police action that led to the death of four alleged terrorists.

“By releasing video of attack, #terrorists want to glamourise #terrorism. But they can’t. We replied by actions & killed 04 top cmdrs, Sajjad @ Haider & FT Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours. @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” the Kashmir Zone Police’s official handle tweeted on August 21.

Quoting the tweet, Mr. Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), wrote: “We work within the parameters of law, with utmost restraint and highest regard for human lives. Outlaws can only be cowards. Befitting reply by us with elimination of entire gang. Jai Hind”.

While stating that the Commission understood that the tweet was in response to a “violent act reportedly done by the terrorists”, the NHRC said: “The officer has this way, tried to glamorise the action taken by the police by killing four persons stated to be top commanders of a terrorist group.”

The NHRC said it understood that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had been a victim of terrorism and that the government and security agencies were trying their best to reduce the violent incidents.

“In these circumstances, the forces while doing their lawful duty do have a right to respond in self-defence while they are dealing with an extraordinary situation like an ambush or attack by the miscreants, but it does not give the right to the police and security forces to kill anyone at their will and then glamorise the killing. This is unethical. The Commission is pained to notice that member of a disciplined police force has acted in a sheer reckless manner by posting such infuriating and unwarranted content on social media, which can only spread a message of lawlessness and anarchy,” the NHRC proceedings stated.

The Commission said officers in uniform could not be permitted to act in “such a negligent manner” that could result in a possible violation of human rights.

The NHRC also reiterated its 1997 guidelines and 2010 revised guidelines for States and Union Territories to report all deaths in police action within 48 hours of the incident. The Commission said earlier it had limited jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir, but after the State was made a Union Territory in August 2019 and the relevant provision of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 was repealed, the guidelines were applicable to it.

Earlier this year, the NHRC had written to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories, asking them to intimate the commission of all custodial deaths within 24 hours and encounter deaths in 48 hours.

“As per available records, these four deaths in encounter with the police, occurred in the U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir, have not been reported by the authorities which tantamount to violation of the specific guidelines issued by the Commission. Hence, the DGP is expected to explain the non-compliance while sending the detailed report to the Commission,” it said.