Examinees of Odisha Civil Services can now write papers, face interview in Odia 

State Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik approves proposal on giving emphasis to Odia

Laying emphasis on native language, the Odisha government has allowed examinees of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) to appear written examination and face interviews in Odia language.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal to frame an omnibus rules namely the Odisha Civil Services (Method of Examination in Odia Medium Language) Rules, 2022. Odia has also been made default language in recruitment examinations for Group C and D posts. The decision assume significance when Mr. Patnaik is criticised for his lack of skill in Odia language.

“As per the instructions issued by the government from time to time, the question papers OCS examination in the recruitment examinations are set in both Odia and English language. But, as per practice, the answer papers except the language papers in the recruitment examinations are answered by the candidates in English language only. Besides, the interview wherever prescribed are conducted in English language only,” said Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, after the Cabinet Meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

To improve the Odia language, it was proposed to prescribe enabling provisions by way of framing an omnibus rules to the effect that the candidates would answer questions in Odia language except the language subject. The candidates who desire to answer the papers or face the Interview in English language, must exercise option at the time of filling up the application form for the examination,” said Mr. Mohapatra.

The Odisha CS said since majority of students belong to Odia-medium schools, new rule would help them approach the premier State service with more confidence.

Candidates preparing for Odisha Civil Services Examination and Civil Services examination conducted by the UPSC face separate pattern of examinations and syllabus.

The State Cabinet has decided to amend the existing provisions of the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991 in consonance with the provisions made by UPSC in connection with pattern and scheme and subject of the examination for Central Civil Services Examination. The amendment will now help candidates prepare for the civil services examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission and UPSC simultaneously.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to maximum number of attempts for a candidate in the OCS examination so that they can adapt the revised pattern.

Now, candidates belonging to unreserved category can make six attempts instead of existing four while Socially and Educationally Backward Classes candidate would have nine chances to clear the examination against present seven attempts. There has been no such limit prescribed for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates. They can clear the OCS examination in as many attempts they can.

Streamlining the recruitment processes, the State government has decided to conduct Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination instead of multiple examinations conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

“This will save the time of applicants and of the government. It will also reduce the examination related expenditure. This combined graduate level recruitment examination will put an end to the existing practice as the candidate has to exercise the post or service for which he or she wishes to be considered in order of his or her preference as mentioned in the application,” said Mr. Mohapatra.