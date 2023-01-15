HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Uttar Pradesh MLA Sunderlal Dixit passes away

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the senior BJP leader

January 15, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Barabanki/Lucknow

CUE API
The 80-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow where doctors declared him dead.

The 80-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow where doctors declared him dead. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@orgrkmkisan

Former MLA from Haidergarh Assembly seat and senior BJP leader Sunderlal Dixit died on January 14 after falling down the stairs at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a serious head injury during the fall and was rushed to Lohia Hospital in Lucknow where doctors declared him dead, family sources said on Sunday.

Dixit was elected thrice from Haidergarh constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State unit president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others condoled the demise of the senior BJP leader.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.