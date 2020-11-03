Ex-Unnao MP joins SP after quitting Cong.

Days after resigning from the Congress, former Unnao MP Annu Tandon on Monday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Ms. Tandon said she wanted to see Mr. Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022. She said it was necessary to unite if “we have to push back communal forces.”
Explaining her decision to join Mr. Yadav, Ms. Tandon said, “Uttar Pradesh needs a progressive, visionary, young and educated leader.”
Ms. Tandon was elected MP from Unnao, adjoining Lucknow, in 2009. However, she lost in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.
Last Thursday she submitted her resignation to the Congress stating that there was a “misalignment” between her and its Uttar Pradesh unit.
