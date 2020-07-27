Ex-Tripura Health Minister accused of holding dinner party breaking norms

Agartala

Inquiry initiated, says official as State goes into 3-day complete lockdown

The west Tripura district administration is verifying reports about a dinner party held at the official residence of BJP MLA and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday night flouting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. A senior official said they were duty bound to inquire into any complaint concerning violation of restrictions and the night curfew.

A few television news channels and some daily newspapers reported that Mr. Barman threw a get-together-cum-dinner party at his quarters within the MLA hostel compound here. It was not known what the occasion was, but the reports claimed the dinner was attended by numerous guests.

One news channel aired an interview with the cook who was hired to prepare food items. He said the party continued late into the night and there were several guests, but he could not identify them.

Permission from the district administration has been made mandatory to hold any occasion which would involve participation of guests — 20 is the limit for private programmes and 50 for weddings.

Even if permitted, it has to be completed before the start of the night curfew which starts at 7 p.m. in border localities and 9 p.m. in other areas.

The MLAs hostel is located in an area where 9 p.m. is the stipulated time.

The official said action would be initiated after completion of the verification process.

Spot antigen test

A three-day complete lockdown got under way from 5 a.m. on Monday in Tripura. The State government is using the occasion to conduct house-to-house health survey and perform on-the-spot antigen test of anyone with the pandemic symptoms.

Security contingents have been deployed in strength to enforce the lockdown.

Tripura recorded 3,929 positive cases till Sunday night while 13 patients have died so far.