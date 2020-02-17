Ex-Tripura Chief Secretary held in ₹640-crore PWD scam

Former Tripura Chief Secretary Y.P. Singh — a key accused in the ₹640-crore PWD scam of 2008 — was on Monday arrested from Ghaziabad in Delhi NCR. A team of the Crime Branch comprising senior police officials left for Ghaziabad to take the custody of the former bureaucrat who was the Principal Secretary of the PWD when the graft had allegedly occurred.

Mr. Singh had been evading arrest for almost five months since an FIR into the scam was registered in the West Agartala police station. Former PWD Minister and CPI(M) veteran Badal Choudhury and former PWD Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmik were also arrested in the case and both had recently secured bail from the High Court.

Investigation Officer Ajay Das said the accused would be brought back to Tripura after receiving his transit remand from a court.

Mr. Choudhury though denied his involvement in any financial irregularities and termed his indictment politically motivated.

The Crime Cranch is probing the case under Sections 409, 418, 420, 421 and 120(B) of the IPC against all the accused persons.