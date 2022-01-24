Ex-student leader injured in police firing in Assam

CM orders probe into the incident

A former student leader, alleged by law enforcers to be a drug peddler, was injured in police firing in Assam’s Nagaon district, leading to the Opposition calling it an effect of the prevailing “jungle raj” and claiming that the present situation is worse than that during the “secret killings” of the 1990s.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a probe into the incident.

Police claimed that former Nagaon College general secretary Kirti Kamal Bora was selling drugs and he was shot in the leg after he attacked law enforcers on Saturday, while AASU alleged that he had protested to drunk policemen beating up a youth, which irked them.

The Chief Minister said that Additional Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur has been entrusted with conducting an inquiry. “Borthakur will go into the details and submit the report within seven days,” he said.

“The police will act tough against criminals, but they should be friend of the common man. If any personnel or officer is found guilty, strong steps will be taken against them,” Mr. Sarma added.