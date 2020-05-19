Other States

Ex-SSB man kills 3 of family, gunned down by police

He went into hiding after the murders

The Assam police on Monday night gunned down a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan hours after he had killed his wife, 21-year-old son and a maternal uncle with a .32 pistol.

Sanjay Das had gone into hiding after killing the trio at his residence in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday.

The police traced him to an abandoned building of the Fisheries Department close to midnight. He allegedly opened fire on the police personnel when they asked him to surrender, leading to a gunfight.

Dibrugarh’s Superintendent of Police Sreejith T. said, “After the killings, a police team traced him, cordoned off the place and started negotiating. But he was not done with his killing spree and lobbed a few stun grenades.”

Das opened fire at the police team. He was killed in retaliatory fire, the police said. While other members of the man’s extended family said he was alcoholic and mentally unstable, police said he had a history of criminal behaviour.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:33:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ex-ssb-man-kills-3-of-family-gunned-down-by-police/article31627162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY