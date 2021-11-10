Other States

Ex-SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari granted bail

Mr. Chaudhuri was arrested on the warrants issued by the court. Photo: P.V. Sivakumar   | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari, arrested for selling a hotel here allegedly in a fraudulent way, was granted bail by a Jaisalmer court on Tuesday.

Mr. Chaudhari was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on November 1.

He was granted bail by Additional District and Sessions Judge Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit.

Mr. Chaudhari was arrested on October 31 from his residence in Delhi in connection with a loan case of the hotel.

A case was registered against him in 2015 for seizing the hotel property in a loan settlement case and allegedly selling it at a throwaway price.

Mr. Chaudhari became a Director on the board of the company which purchased the hotel, the police had said.


