GUWAHATI 19 February 2021 23:56 IST
Ex-RSS man joins drive for anti-CAA memorial
A former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist was among hundreds of people who have responded to a drive to collect “protest gamosas” for a proposed memorial for the “martyrs” of the movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Assam unit of the Congress claimed on Friday.
‘Gamosa’ with message
A ‘gamosa’ is a traditional Assamese scarf-towel. The Congress aims to collect at least 50 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA messages and names of donors to be displayed at the memorial it has promised to build after coming to power in Assam.
“I demand a complete rollback of CAA as a responsible citizen,” said Mukul Chandra Saikia, a former RSS member and educationist.
