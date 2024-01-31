GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Mr. Rajan, a fierce critic of the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, met Mr. Thackeray at the latter’s residence

January 31, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence, in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence, in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan called upon Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai late Tuesday.

Mr. Thackeray’s son, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, said in a post on social media that the Thackeray family was delighted to host Mr. Rajan at their residence Matoshree’

Mr. Rajan, a fierce critic of the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, met Mr. Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas.

In a post on Instagram, Aaditya Thackeray said, “Truly a delight to host Raghu Rajan ji at our home, Matoshree. Apart from his already vast contribution to our economy on various roles, including being the Governor of the RBI, we strongly believe the future of the Indian economy must be guided by such individuals with a vision for the future.”

As CM of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra (which comprised of the undivided Shiv Sena, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress), Mr. Thackeray had backed Mr. Rajan’s criticism of the Central government.

A December 2019 editorial in the Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana,had hit out at the alleged centralisation of power in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ascribing the country’s ‘poor’ economic health to this factor.

The editorial had accused the Centre of trying to control the Finance Minister and the RBI governor, while stating that the BJP was unwilling to listen to economists.

Stating that the Indian economy was “paralysed”, it had lauded Mr. Rajan’s “diagnosis” of the economy as “absolutely correct”.

Mr. Thackeray’s MVA government collapsed in June 2022 following Sena Minister (and incumbent CM) Eknath Shinde’s revolt and subsequent alliance with the BJP to form the Mahayuti dispensation in the State.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.