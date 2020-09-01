Ex-Punjab DGP’s bail plea dismissed

CHANDIGARH

01 September 2020 23:48 IST

A local Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the case relating to disappearance and murder of a man in 1991.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Garg dismissed the bail plea of Mr. Saini, who had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the case, said Special Public Prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula.

Mr. Saini had moved the bail application after the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team had last month added Section 302 of IPC (murder) in the case, in which the ex-DGP and six other accused have been booked in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani.

Advertising

Advertising