Ex-MP, two others booked for COVID-19 norm breach at marriage reception

Police have registered a case against Maharashtra BJP leader and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating COVID-19 norms at a marriage reception here, said an official.
According to the police, the marriage reception of Mr. Mahadik's son was held on Sunday evening at Laxmi Lawns in Pune'a Magarpatta area, where over 1,000 people attended the ceremony.
Authorities have put a limit of 200 people at social gatherings, including ceremonies related to marriage, as part of steps to enforce COVID-19 norms and avoid crowding.
Along with Mr. Mahadik, the owner and the manager of the premises, where the event was organised, were also booked, they said.
"We have registered a case against Mr. Mahadik and two others - the owner and the manager of the lawn - under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC," said Balkrushna Kadam, senior inspector, Hadapsar police station.
In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in parts of Maharashtra, the State government has asked district officials to strictly enforce protocols related to face masks, social distancing and crowding.
