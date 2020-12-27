Ex-MP quits BJP over farmers’ issue

Harinder Singh Khalsa.

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab)

27 December 2020 00:46 IST

Khalsa won the seat as an AAP candidate, joined BJP in 2019

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Mr. Khalsa won the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an AAP candidate but had been suspended from the party for his alleged anti-party activities. He joined BJP in 2019.

Advertising

Advertising