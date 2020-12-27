Other States

Ex-MP quits BJP over farmers’ issue

Harinder Singh Khalsa.  

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Mr. Khalsa won the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an AAP candidate but had been suspended from the party for his alleged anti-party activities. He joined BJP in 2019.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 12:47:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ex-mp-quits-bjp-over-farmers-issue/article33427557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY