Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Cong. blaming ‘misalignment’ between her and U.P. unit

U.P. Congress leadership is ‘focused only on social media management and self-branding’, she says in her letter to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the Congress, stating that there was a “misalignment” between her and its Uttar Pradesh unit.

This comes as a blow to the party which is already short of State leaders.

In a resignation letter addressed to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ms. Tandon said, “Unfortunately, there is a misalignment between the State leadership and me and I do not see their support in allowing me to work since the past several months.”

She accused the U.P. Congress leadership of being “focused only on social media management and self-branding” and claimed it was “oblivious of the deep divisions in the party and the voters it has thus caused.”

“Spreading canards about my associates and in Unnao and me, by the local irrelevant and chosen few, to get brownie points despite my genuine intent is painful, rather quite disgusting with no attempt or endeavour by the party leadership to stem this,” Ms. Tandon said.

She, however, said that she received warmth and guidance under the leadership of Mr. Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi and never had difficulty in access.

“My ideology and principles have been aligned with the senior leadership of the party and my resignation does not change them,” she stated.

The ex-MP has not indicated if she would join any particular party but said she would consult her workers about any future step.

Ms. Tandon was elected as MP from Unnao in 2009. However, she lost both the 2014 and 2019 elections, standing a distant fourth and third respectively.