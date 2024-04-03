ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-model’s murder case: Gurugram police file chargesheet against seven accused

April 03, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - Gurugram

PTI

The Gurugram Police has filed a chargesheet against seven people arrested for the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, officials said.

The chargesheet has been filed against the main accused Abhijeet Singh, Ravi Banga, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill.

“On the basis of the names registered in the FIR, the accused will be included in the investigation soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from hotel owner Abhijeet.

