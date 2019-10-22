Ex-MLA’s ‘missing’ daughter loses contact with lawyer

Two days after a video surfaced on social media showing the daughter of a former BJP MLA, missing for a week, alleging torture by her father, her lawyer lost touch with her.

“As I am unable to reach her, I can’t get instructions on what to do next,” said Ankit Saxena, the lawyer who had moved the High Court on her behalf seeking protection for her. The hearing is on October 31.

The former MLA from Bhopal Central, Surendra Nath Singh, on Monday told The Hindu that the whereabouts of his daughter Bharti Singh were known. “We applied pressure and the girl has been found,” he said.

On October 16, Mr. Singh filed a complaint with the police claiming his “mentally ill” daughter had gone missing. A day later, she approached Mr. Saxena through mutual friends requesting him to seek protection for her, and three-four friends, lest they be intimidated by the family.

Ms. Singh had been in a relationship with a Bhopal-based man of another faith, said Mr. Saxena. “She was called back home by the family from Pune, where she was pursuing a nutrition course, on the pretext of her mother’s illness. Upon return, she was forcibly told to marry the son of another BJP leader,” he added.