Ex-MLA quits TMC, says party is dividing Goans

Pune

24 December 2021 21:20 IST

Ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quits just three months after joining

In a setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of next year’s Goa Assembly election, former MLA Lavoo Mamledar on Friday resigned from the party, accusing it of being “communal” and of trying to divide “Goans on the basis of religion”.

The former MLA from Ponda in South Goa had been among the first local leaders to join the TMC barely three months ago in September, along with former Chief Minister and now TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro.

Mr. Mamledar who left the TMC along with four other members after penning a strongly worded letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, later remarked that the West Bengal-based party was “worse than the BJP”.

“I was under the impression that TMC is a very secular party. But from whatever I have noticed in the last 15-20 days, I came to know that it is worse than the BJP,” Mr. Mamledar said, speaking after his resignation.

Mr. Mamledar had earlier been associated with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is Goa’s oldest regional party with whom the TMC has forged an alliance for the coming Assembly election. The MGP had expelled Mr. Mamledar in 2019 following his strained relationship with MGP leaders Sudin and Deepak Dhavalikar.

In his letter, Mr. Mamledar remarked that the TMC’s “move to polarise Hindu votes towards MGP and Catholic votes towards the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) is purely communal in nature”.

“We had joined the AITC with a hope that it would bring brighter days for Goa and Goans. But it is unfortunate to bring to your notice that AITC has not understood Goa and Goans.”

The disenchanted former MLA levelled serious allegations against the TMC’s most ambitious poll assurance — the Goa ‘Griha Laxmi Scheme’ under which one woman of every family is receive ₹5,000 every month.

Mr. Mamledar charged that the scheme was merely an excuse for the TMC to collect data on citizens for the forthcoming elections by the company hired by Ms. Banerjee’s party.

The TMC has claimed that the scheme has recorded one lakh registrations within just 12 days of its announcement.

Mr. Mamledar’s letter observed that the TMC already had a similar scheme in West Bengal called the ‘Laxmi Bhandar’ scheme in which ₹500 was given to each woman from a family every month.

“When the TMC government has failed to uplift women in West Bengal, we don’t think it would do any good to our Goan mothers and sisters…The company you have hired for your campaign in Goa is fooling Goans and they have not understood the pulse of Goa. This clearly indicates that in Goa the Griha Laxmi Scheme is nothing but a collection of data for elections by the company you have hired as they don’t have any data on the ground,” the letter alleged.

The BJP and the Congress lost no time in using Mr. Mamledar’s resignation to score political points, saying it had clearly exposed the TMC’s ‘communal agenda’ and its attempts to ‘fool the Goans’.

Despite Mr. Mamledar’s exit, the TMC gained a new member in incumbent councilor of the Margao Municipal Council Ghanashyam Shirodkar, who is said to be a close aide of senior Congressman and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. Mr. Shirodkar joined the TMC in the presence of Mr. Luizinho Faleiro.

Declining to comment specifically on the reasons for Mr. Mamledar’s exit, Mr. Faleiro merely said that the TMC was “a party with a mission and a vision” for Goa and that “the TMC bus would surge onwards towards its goal even if a few passengers (read Mr. Mamledar) deserted it.”