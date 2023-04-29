ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping and murder case, sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

April 29, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Ghazipur

The case under the Gangster Act was registered after the jailed mafia was booked for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai

ANI

File photo of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. A UP court on April 29, 2023, convicted Ansari in a kidnapping and murder case. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on April 29 convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

A fine of ₹5 lakh was also imposed on the jailed mafia.

He was produced virtually before the court today.

Earlier today, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005 allegedly by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari on Saturday said that the rule of mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary.

"I believe in the judiciary. Rule of Goondas, Mafias have ended (in the state)," said Alka Rai.

Earlier in January this year, the police registered a murder case against Mukhtar Ansari in connection to the 2001 'Usri Chatti' gang war incident.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at P.S. Mohammadabad in Ghazipur.

Earlier on January 18, Allahabad High Court dismissed the March 15 order of the Ghazipur MP/MLA Court, which allowed Ansari to be kept in a superior-class jail in Banda.

While giving the order, the court had said the order of the Special Court is without jurisdiction, and the dreaded criminal Bahubali Ansari is not legally entitled to get a superior class in jail.

On December 15 last year, Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gangster Court in Ghazipur in five cases related to murder and attempt to murder.

The cases include the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh and a murderous assault on an additional SP of Ghazipur among others.

On September 21, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court convicted Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him for threatening jailer SK Awasthi and pointing a pistol at him. The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer S.K. Awasthi lodged an FIR saying that he was threatened to order a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

The Bench sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case.

