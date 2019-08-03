Ex-Ministers to pay ₹10,000 per day

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday passed a Bill amending the provisions for payment of rent by the former Ministers for the government houses allotted to them if they continued to occupy them beyond two months after demitting office.

The former Ministers will now be required to pay ₹10,000 a day in such a situation.

Voice vote

The Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2019, tabled by the Congress government on July 22 during the ongoing Budget session of the State Assembly, was passed by a voice vote.

The BJP MLAs opposed the Bill’s provisions and said the penalty of ₹10,000 per day was exorbitant.

The Bill has also introduced a provision for forcible eviction of an occupant from the government accommodation if he or she refuses to leave.

The former Ministers were earlier required to pay ₹5,000 a month after the two-month period.

New allotment

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said during the debate on the Bill that it was meant to facilitate allotment of official residences to new Ministers in time after they took over the office. The Bill’s statement of objects and reasons clarified that the ex-Ministers’ failure to vacate official residences after their term was over caused difficulty in allotment of suitable residences to the newly-appointed Ministers.