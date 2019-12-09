Ex-Minister passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday.

Mr. Mohanty, 90, breathed his last following cardiac arrest on Saturday night, they said.

Three-time MLA

A three-time MLA from Kendrapara, Mr. Mohanty was elected to the Assembly in 1971 as a Praja Socialist Party (PSP) candidate and in 1985 and 1995 as a Congress nominee. He was the Higher Education and Revenue minister in the Congress government in the State.

A host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, condoled the veteran leader’s death.

Expressing his grief, Mr. Patnaik described him as an able administrator and a seasoned politician.

He also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

As the news about Mr. Mohanty’s demise spread, a large number of his admirers, political leaders and people thronged his house to pay their last respect.